On-duty death of Hudson ISD officer caused by medical episode

The death of the Hudson ISD officer who was on duty at Bonner Elementary has been confirmed as medical-episode related.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff and Tyre White
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The death of the Hudson ISD officer who was on duty at Bonner Elementary has been confirmed as medical-episode related.

According to Hudson ISD Superintendent Donny Webb, officer Bryan Holley, who served the district for 11 years, suffered a severe medical episode Friday afternoon while on duty at Bonner Elementary. Webb said that Holley retreated to his office indoors hoping to recover, but died despite receiving medical aid from campus staff while authorities were on route.

According to Webb, all medical measures possible were taken to save Holley. Paramedics were called once Holley’s distress became evident, and Webb praised the school staff’s quick response time.

Holley’s body was transported to Beaumont for autopsy, and the report has not yet been released to the public. According to Webb, the details of Holley’s cause of death will be retrieved from Beaumont Monday afternoon.

