Palestine bullrider, Overton bronc rider take wins at weekend rodeos

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (KLTV) - A bullrider from Palestine has won almost $7,000 following a rodeo in Washington.

Laramie Mosley scored an 88 on Cold Turkey at the Moses Lake Round-Up Rodeo in Moses Lake, Washington and won $6,796.

Mosley is currently ranked 45th in the PRCA standings.

In Imboden, Ark., saddle bronc rider Treyson Antonick won $669 with an 87-point ride on Doughboy at Imboden Rodeo.

The following are how other East Texans fared on the PRCA circuit:

Kaden Profili of Jacksonville won $2,321 for finishing first place in the second round of team roping at Canby Rodeo in Oregon.

Jeff Askey of Athens won $3,740 for a fourth-place finish in bullriding at Caldwell Night Rodeo in Caldwell, Idaho. Askey is currently ranked seventh in the PRCA standings.

Jeff Askey scored 82 points on Sock Monkey.

Logan Cook of Alto won $951 for finishing in a fourth-place tie in saddle bronc riding at Cassia County Fair & Rodeo in Burley, Idaho. Cook also won $728 for his fifth-place tie at Caldwell. Cook is currently 25th in the PRCA standings.

Justin Shaffer of Hallsville won $396 for a seventh-place finish in the second round of steer wrestling at Canby Rodeo. Shaffer is currently 46th in the PRCA standings.

Tyler McKnight of Pollok won $2,913 for a fourth-place tie in team roping at Moses Lake Round-Up Rodeo in Moses Lake, Washington.

Kincade Henry of Mount Pleasant won $1,561 for his eighth-place finish in tie-down roping at Fallon County Fair & Rodeo in Baker, Montana. He also won $2,122 for finishing in a tie for sixth-place at Moses Lake. He also won $2,369 for finishing second at Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo in Kalispell, Montana. Henry is currently 20th in the PRCA standings.

William Woodfin of Marshall won $652 after finishing in a tie for third place in team roping at North Texas State Fair & Rodeo in Denton.

Shelley Morgan of Eustace won $821 after finishing in a tie for eighth place in barrel racing in Canby. Morgan is currently 20th in the WPRA standings.

