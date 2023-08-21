Panola County crews respond to 746-acre Clear Lake Wildfire near Galloway community

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple crews responded to a large wildfire near the Galloway community on FM 31 South. The Texas A&M Forest Service indicated the fire had claimed 746 acres and was 80% contained as of about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Panola County deputies said Sunday evening at about 6 p.m. the fire was in the Yellow Dog area, and authorities were in the process of evacuating residents along CR 452 and CR 453. At that time, the fire was about 300 acres. By 7:20 p.m., the fire had grown to 450 acres, according to the forest service, and was still 0% contained.

Additionally, a 50-acre wildfire was identified between Tatum and Beckville, which the forest service said was 0% contained as of 7:10 p.m. Authorities said the fire started near the Luminant Beckville Mine off of Highway 149, and did not endanger any structures other than the mine. The forest service indicated it was completely contained by 9:45 p.m.

Crews continued working overnight to gain control of the Clear Lake Wildfire, and as of 8:04 a.m. Monday, the forest service had updated the size of the fire to 746 acres and said it was 80% contained.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said plow lines had been used to gain control, but that crews from the forest service would remain on scene throughout the day to monitor the situation.

Flatwoods Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Jerry Coxen shared more details. He said, at first, the tankers and helicopters they asked for weren’t available to help, due to another large fire in the area.

“That first hour or so, it was really cooking, as they call it, you know, smoke rolling and stuff, it was really boiling up big, so we were trying to get that [support], but they had them lined up south of here down around Lufkin,” Coxen said. “They had a big fire, San Augustine County area, south of here, had a big fire, so they were all down around that area.”

He explained that size is not the only factor when it comes to distributing resources for fighting fires. Potential for damage also plays a role in how services respond.

“I think a lot of it has to do with structures involved,” Coxen said. “The more structures involved, they run you up the ladder on the grading system, and if you’ve got more houses or something that could possibly burn, your grade is a little higher on the type of fire and where it’s located and everything.”

By Monday morning, no structures were in danger due to the Clear Lake Wildfire, and resources from the state had arrived in force.

“We have seven dozers with the forest service on the ground,” Coxen said. “They’re widening the lanes that they made last night and this morning, and now we have, I think it’s probably a section of the state, Task Force One, they come to storm wildfires and stuff like that. We’ve got one-ton engines coming in, we’ve got tankers coming in from all over the state, and we have EMS crews here also from all over the state. This is all through the forest service and the State of Texas. We do have a plane flying around, checking the smoke in different areas, making sure it’s not getting out of any lines.”

The chief said the area was evacuated Sunday evening to keep people safe, but that they were able to return home that same night.

“They were evacuated yesterday evening and up to last night,” Coxen said. “At about midnight, they turned them loose to go back to their homes. They got a pretty good line around the fire and everything, so they let them go back to their homes last night.”

He does not expect evacuations to be necessary again, as work against the fire continues to progress.

“They’re pretty well plowed around, and if the wind plays with us good today and doesn’t get too high this evening, we’ll be in good shape,” Coxen said.

No injuries have been reported, but the forest service has medical crews on hand in case of need.

Smoke rises above Flatwoods VFD from a 300 acre fire near the Galloway community. (KLTV)

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported the fire had covered 450 acres at about 7:20 p.m. (Viewer photo/Panola County Judge Rodger McLane)

