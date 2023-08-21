Plane catches on fire mid-flight, makes emergency landing in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A burning plane made an emergency landing at Eaker Field in Durant Monday.

According to FlightAware, the twin-engine Piper Navajo aircraft took off from Sand Springs just before 9 a.m., then made four loops over McAlester, before making an emergency landing around 11 a.m. in Durant.

Officials said the fire starting during the flight, and spread after the pilot landed at Durant Regional Airport-Eaker Field.

Fire crews then worked to battle the flames. Officials said there is no word on what sparked the fire.

Police said only the pilot was on board, but was not injured.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.