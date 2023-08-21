Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chapel Hill to take on Gilmer
Chapel Hill to take on Gilmer
By Mark Bownds
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GILMER, Texas (KTRE) - High school football begins this week and we’ve got a great one coming up on Friday. So good it our REDZONE Game of the week between the Chapel Hill Bulldogs and the Gilmer Buckeyes.

A game that will see Chapel Hill seeking revenge after Gilmer got the win 51-27 the last time these teams met up in 2022.

These are two of our top 10 teams so expect a battle royale in this first week of football over in Gilmer. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm, and that is our Redzone game of the week.

