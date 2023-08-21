Shelby County wildfire grows to 500 acres as multiple crews respond

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A wildfire near the Neuville community was reported to have consumed 500 acres and be 0% contained, as of about 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Texas A&M Forest Service incident viewer showed the fire to be located along US Highway 96 N, near FM 2140 in Shelby County.

More information on this incident will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.