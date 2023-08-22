Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Excessive Heat Warnings/Heat Advisories are in effect. Red Flag Warnings through at least this evening for much of East Texas meaning that low humidity values, gusty winds, and hot temperatures could spread wildfires very quickly. Burn Bans remain in effect for most of East Texas until further notice...so no burning is allowed. Please DON’T BURN. It is very dry. The last time we had rain in East Texas was the middle of July. It is VERY DRY!!! Very hot temperatures expected through the weekend. Slightly cooler next week as a cold front slides through ETX on Monday. There is a 20% chance for a few showers/thundershowers starting on Friday afternoon and continuing, generally during the PM hours, through Monday. Keep Praying For Rain!!! High Temperatures are expected to drop into the 90s on Tuesday of next week. Something to look forward to, for sure. Have a great Tuesday.

