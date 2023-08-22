East Texas counties push for qualified residents to use emergency assistance program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From wildfires to tornadoes and tropical storms, even “Snowmaggedon,” Texas sees its share of disasters and emergencies. “Be prepared” is always good advice.

However, for millions of Texans who are elderly, disabled, mobility challenged, or with other challenges it’s harder to do that.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management has launched a free registry that provides local emergency planners and emergency responders with additional information on special and unique needs citizens have in their community.

Patrick Dooley Emergency Management Coordinator for Rusk County said this registry was sparked by “Snowmageddon” in 2021.

“There was a point in time when we weren’t able to get information due to powerlines being down, internet being down and stuff like that. We didn’t know people were out there who needed help because we had no way to contact them,” Dooley said.

This is a fairly new registry, and so far, very few people have signed up.

Brandon Moore, Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator said in Smith County only 164 people have registered, out of a population of roughly 240 thousand people.

“When the windstorm came through and hit mainly Northeast Texas, but Winona was affected. There was zero people in Winona when I pulled the information,” Moore said.

Rusk County said the last storm that they had to pull the information for, 34 people were signed up out of roughly 50,000 residents.

To qualify to sign up you have to be a person with disabilities, be considered medically fragile, or have limited mobility or communication barriers. Also included are people who need emergency assistance in an event including transportation or personal care assistance. Moore said signing up is very simple.

“It’s really just basic information you know name, phone number, email if you have it, address, we have to have the address to come check on you, and what your disability is,” Moore said.

Dooley said it’s important for those who qualify to sign up.

“it’s important to get those people out there so that we can help them. And that’s what we’re there for, to make sure we get everybody the help that they need and keep pushing forward,” Dooley said.

This is a registry that you have to sign up for every year. Registering yourself does not guarantee that you will receive a specific service during an emergency.

To sign up for the State Of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry, click here.

