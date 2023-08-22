Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

East Texas counties push for qualified residents to use emergency assistance program

The Texas Department of Emergency Management has launched a free registry that provides emergency planners with information on certain citizens in emergencies.
By Avery Niles
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From wildfires to tornadoes and tropical storms, even “Snowmaggedon,” Texas sees its share of disasters and emergencies. “Be prepared” is always good advice.

However, for millions of Texans who are elderly, disabled, mobility challenged, or with other challenges it’s harder to do that.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management has launched a free registry that provides local emergency planners and emergency responders with additional information on special and unique needs citizens have in their community.

Patrick Dooley Emergency Management Coordinator for Rusk County said this registry was sparked by “Snowmageddon” in 2021.

“There was a point in time when we weren’t able to get information due to powerlines being down, internet being down and stuff like that. We didn’t know people were out there who needed help because we had no way to contact them,” Dooley said.

This is a fairly new registry, and so far, very few people have signed up.

Brandon Moore, Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator said in Smith County only 164 people have registered, out of a population of roughly 240 thousand people.

“When the windstorm came through and hit mainly Northeast Texas, but Winona was affected. There was zero people in Winona when I pulled the information,” Moore said.

Rusk County said the last storm that they had to pull the information for, 34 people were signed up out of roughly 50,000 residents.

To qualify to sign up you have to be a person with disabilities, be considered medically fragile, or have limited mobility or communication barriers. Also included are people who need emergency assistance in an event including transportation or personal care assistance. Moore said signing up is very simple.

“It’s really just basic information you know name, phone number, email if you have it, address, we have to have the address to come check on you, and what your disability is,” Moore said.

Dooley said it’s important for those who qualify to sign up.

“it’s important to get those people out there so that we can help them. And that’s what we’re there for, to make sure we get everybody the help that they need and keep pushing forward,” Dooley said.

This is a registry that you have to sign up for every year. Registering yourself does not guarantee that you will receive a specific service during an emergency.

To sign up for the State Of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry, click here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police responding to scene of crash.
Lufkin woman dies of injuries 2 days after crash
The death of the Hudson ISD officer who was on duty at Bonner Elementary has been confirmed as...
On-duty death of Hudson ISD officer caused by medical episode
A video shared by a TikTok user shows the 32-year-old singer decked out in a yellow apron...
WATCH: Ed Sheeran works shift at Lego Store at Mall of America
Spann Wildfire in Shelby County
Spann wildfire size revised to 300 acres in Shelby County
“The hot dry weather is going to only get worse over the course of a few weeks," the sheriff...
Hay baler sparks wildfire in Trinity County

Latest News

East Texas counties push for qualified residents to use emergency assistance program
East Texas counties push for qualified residents to use emergency assistance program
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office believes a man who was the subject of a manhunt Monday night...
Wood County suspect believed to have started fire during manhunt
The trial of a former Smith County deputy constable charged with a 2021 theft while on duty...
Trial begins for former Smith County deputy constable charged with theft
Angelina County Judge Keith Wright
Angelina County judge cites population increase for higher water, natural gas costs at jail