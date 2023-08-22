More unrelenting heat will lead to daily record highs being threatened each day this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Angelina County Airport set another daily record high temperature this afternoon.

Excessive Heat Warnings will be extended through at least Wednesday as dangerous heat levels will be here to stay.

In addition to the heat, we also have Fire Weather Warnings out for all of east Texas through Wednesday evening. The combination of breezy conditions, low relative humidity, high heat, and the dry fuels will all factor into an elevated fire threat. Therefore, please be extra cautious and report any fires to your local authorities immediately.

Daytime highs will be in that 105-110 degree range each day from now through at least this weekend as daily record high temperatures will be in jeopardy of going down each day.

With the heat ridge retreating back to the west by the end of the week and this weekend, we will see another frontal boundary drift south toward our part of deep east Texas. Due to the frontal position, we will keep in a low-end, 20% chance of rain from Friday through early next week.

We do not anticipate much rainfall, but anything we can see fall from the sky would be appreciated at this point in time given how dire our drought situation and wildfire threat is quickly becoming in the Piney Woods.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.