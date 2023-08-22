Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Police: Teen expected to survive shooting at Nacogdoches apartments

By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Police are asking for tips as they investigate a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night.

Around 9:33 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 3100 block of Santa Fe Place.

An unidentified 16-year-old with a non life-threatening gunshot wound was taken by private vehicle to a hospital, according to a news release.

A Nacogdoches Police Department Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene at the Eastwood Terrace Apartments.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at (936) 559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at (936) 560-4636.

This is the third gun-releated incident in this neighborhood in the last week. Police call reports indicate someone reported being threatened with a firearm on August 15 and an apartment was hit by a bullet on August 16.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police responding to scene of crash.
Lufkin woman dies of injuries 2 days after crash
The death of the Hudson ISD officer who was on duty at Bonner Elementary has been confirmed as...
On-duty death of Hudson ISD officer caused by medical episode
A video shared by a TikTok user shows the 32-year-old singer decked out in a yellow apron...
WATCH: Ed Sheeran works shift at Lego Store at Mall of America
Spann Wildfire in Shelby County
Spann wildfire size revised to 300 acres in Shelby County
“The hot dry weather is going to only get worse over the course of a few weeks," the sheriff...
Hay baler sparks wildfire in Trinity County

Latest News

Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday’s Weather: Another round of 100°+ heat
Stephanie Brasher (left), Herbert Simpson (middle), and Anthony Lee Taylor, all of Tyler, are...
Affidavit reveals robbery plot that turned into murder of Tyler man
Cushing ISD joins Lufkin ISD in suing playground company who they say failed to do the work
Cushing ISD joins Lufkin ISD in suing playground company who failed to do work
Gregg County has joined a list of other East Texas counties where the tax rate is going down.
Gregg County commissioners approve fiscal year 2024 budget