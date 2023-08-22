Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Rescuers try to free 6 kids and 2 men in a cable car hundreds of feet in the air

An urgent rescue effort is underway in Pakistan as children and two adults remain trapped in a chairlift. (Source: Rescue 1122 Handout/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A cable car carrying six children and two adults dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in a remote part of Pakistan after it broke on Tuesday, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them.

Army commandos could be seen on local TV trying to lower themselves on ropes from the choppers toward the cable car. An expert warned the rescue was incredibly delicate because the wind created by the helicopters’ blades could further weaken cables holding the car aloft.

Relatives of those trapped prayed while anxiously watching the operation unfold. The rescue has also transfixed Pakistanis across the country who crowded around televisions in offices, shops, restaurants and hospitals.

According to Pakistani TV stations, some of those trapped were in contact with their families by cell phone, while authorities said the two adults were consoling the children, who were between the ages of 11 and 15.

One of the cables snapped while the eight people were crossing a river canyon in Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The children had been on their way to school, and villagers frequently use cable cars to get around Pakistan’s mountainous regions. But the cars are often poorly maintained and every year people die or are injured while traveling in them.

Helicopters were sent to attempt to pluck the people from the cable car — but only after the group spent six hours precariously suspended 350 meters (1,150 feet) above ground, according to Taimoor Khan, a spokesman for the disaster management authority.

Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, wrote on X that he ordered authorities “to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation of the 8 people.”

“I have also directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use,” he said on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Several helicopters hovered above the scene, and ambulances gathered on the ground.

Tipu Sultan, a retired army brigadier and defense expert, warned that the helicopters themselves could make the situation worse but that the commandos would be well aware of that risk. Khan added that the pilots were flying “carefully.”

“Let us pray that those trapped in the cable car are safely rescued,” Sultan said.

In 2017, 10 people were killed when a cable car fell into a ravine hundreds of meters (feet) deep in the popular mountain resort of Murree after its cable broke.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police responding to scene of crash.
Lufkin woman dies of injuries 2 days after crash
The death of the Hudson ISD officer who was on duty at Bonner Elementary has been confirmed as...
On-duty death of Hudson ISD officer caused by medical episode
A video shared by a TikTok user shows the 32-year-old singer decked out in a yellow apron...
WATCH: Ed Sheeran works shift at Lego Store at Mall of America
Spann Wildfire in Shelby County
Spann wildfire size revised to 300 acres in Shelby County
“The hot dry weather is going to only get worse over the course of a few weeks," the sheriff...
Hay baler sparks wildfire in Trinity County

Latest News

Spann Wildfire in Shelby County
Spann wildfire size revised to 300 acres in Shelby County
Cole Finegan, U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado, gives remarks Monday after the...
Prosecutor describes accountability for dentist convicted of wife's safari slaying
Guadalupe Gonzalez, a Lahaina, Hawaii, resident who survived a deadly wildfire, stands next to...
Maui confronts the challenge of finding more than 800 missing people after the deadly wildfires
A house in Mooresville that is near Lake Norman collapsed overnight, sending debris all over...
Home valued at $3 million collapses overnight in North Carolina
An urgent rescue effort is underway in Pakistan as children and two adults remain trapped in a...
Urgent rescue mission underway in Pakistan