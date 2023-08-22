Tatum excited to take on Center

TATUM, Texas (KTRE) - Well the first week of high school football has arrived and it was over in Tatum where Eagles head coach Whitney Keeling talked to East Texas Sports about their upcoming season.

He said, “we’ve had really good practices throughout the summer and then obviously into the fall camp part of it and 2 scrimmages. So we’re healthy and we’re excited about the opening game.”

And that opening game will be this Friday against the Center Roughriders in Center. A tough team to start the season with, especially when it’s at their place.

“Centers’ really good,” he said. “One of the probably the better East Texas quarterbacks. They have a really good running back and probably one of the more dynamic receivers so it’s gonna be a tall task for us to stop them for sure. Last year, we were in a shootout and went into four overtimes with them. So I look forward to it being a good game.”

The Tatum Eagles who finished 2nd in District last year will be gunning for the district title this season. And are hoping to build things back to where they were in 05 and 06 when they won back to back state titles.

“Well, I mean, our ultimate goal is is we want to be the district champion,” he said. “Once you get to that point, you know, anything can happen. That’s our ultimate goal and that’s what we’re going to try to achieve.”

