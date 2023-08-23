Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Astros’ Alvarez scratched after slamming his hand in a door and injuring left index finger

Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez was scratched from lineup Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox after slamming his hand in a door at home and injuring his left index finger
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez was scratched from lineup Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox after slamming his hand in a door at home and injuring his left index finger.

Manager Dusty Baker said the injury wasn't serious, but that the finger was sore.

“He hurt his finger at the house, was careless with the door,” Baker said.

Baker added that they hope the injury will only keep him out a day or two.

“Your hands are so important when you hit,” Baker said. “Until you hurt your hands, you don’t really have an idea, you don’t really appreciate them. So we've got to take care of it now.”

Alvarez, who hits left-handed, is batting .278 and ranks second on the team with 21 homers, and his 68 RBIs are third. Alvarez sometimes plays left field, but was in the lineup Tuesday at designated hitter. He was replaced by Yainer Diaz.

Alvarez had an oblique injury earlier this season that kept him out about six weeks before he returned July 26.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Most Read

Police: Teen expected to survive shooting at Nacogdoches apartments
The death of the Hudson ISD officer who was on duty at Bonner Elementary has been confirmed as...
On-duty death of Hudson ISD officer caused by medical episode
“The hot dry weather is going to only get worse over the course of a few weeks," the sheriff...
Hay baler sparks wildfire in Trinity County
Lufkin police responding to scene of crash.
Lufkin woman dies of injuries 2 days after crash
East Texas counties push for citizens to sign up for the STEAR program
East Texas counties push for qualified residents to use emergency assistance program

Latest News

FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines pilots ratify a new contract that includes big pay raises and bonuses
In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with...
Drag artists and LGBTQ+ activities sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances
Texas Police Lights
8 more people charged in kidnapping of migrants that ended in Houston shooting
Dallas Wings
Loyd leads Seattle against Dallas Wings after 26-point game
This is a 2023 photo of Ronald Jones of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. (AP Photo)
Cowboys running back Ronald Jones gets 2-game suspension for violation on performance-enhancers