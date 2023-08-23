Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Austin fugitive added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

(Texas DPS)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has added 62-year-old Arthur Dewayne Carson, of Austin, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Carson has been wanted since October 2013 when a warrant for his arrest was issued for a parole violation.

Carson’s criminal history dates back to 1991 when he was convicted of robbery causing bodily injury and was sentenced to 12 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility. He was released on parole after several years.

In 1994 Carson was again convicted of robbery causing bodily and was sentenced to 40 years in TDCJ prison. He was released on parole in 2012.

In October 2013, Carson was hired by a home builder in Kyle, Texas, to be a sign spinner to advertise properties. He is accused of threatening a representative of the builder with a box cutter, stealing his property and severely beating the victim.

A second warrant for Carson’s arrest was issued out of Hays County in September 2014 for an aggravated robbery.

Carson is described as a 5′7″ tall Black man who weighs about 210 pounds. He has tattoos on his left shoulder, right hand, upper left arm, back and forearms.

Carson is known to have had ties to Mexia, Lubbock, Fort Worth and Austin.

He was last known to be in Austin and is believed to be homeless.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to Carson’s arrest.

To be eligible for the cash reward tips must be submitted through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture, calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477 or submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teen expected to survive shooting at Nacogdoches apartments
The death of the Hudson ISD officer who was on duty at Bonner Elementary has been confirmed as...
On-duty death of Hudson ISD officer caused by medical episode
Lufkin police say new technology will help catch criminals and find missing persons.
City of Lufkin approves installment of automated license plate readers on city roadways
“The hot dry weather is going to only get worse over the course of a few weeks," the sheriff...
Hay baler sparks wildfire in Trinity County
Lufkin police responding to scene of crash.
Lufkin woman dies of injuries 2 days after crash

Latest News

Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson says to follow '5 Ps' for wildfire safety
Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson says to follow ‘5 Ps’ for wildfire safety
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Wildfire Safety
A small army of firefighters, along with bulldozers and even water carrying planes were called...
Camp Lake Wildfire in Wood County revised to 62-acres, fully contained
UT Tyler Memory Center focuses Alzheimer’s efforts on African Americans with new technology
UT Tyler Memory Center focuses Alzheimer’s efforts on African Americans with new technology
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Hurricane Season Preps