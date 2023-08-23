City of Nacogdoches signs contract with new city manager

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches City Council has chosen a new city manager.

Last Friday, the council selected Richard “Rick” Beverlin III for the position. Beverlin currently the city manager for Leander, a position he has held since 2019. He was one of three finalists for the job. Beverlin has signed a contract with the city and will begin work in November.

The city manager position was vacated by Mario Canizares, who took on the position in 2020, when he resigned to become city manager for the North Texas town of Prosper.

