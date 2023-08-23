Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Coach Wade Phillips speaks at SFA’s Meet the Jacks

Dallas Cowboys head coach Wade Phillips watches from the sidelines during the second half of an...
Dallas Cowboys head coach Wade Phillips watches from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 7, 2010, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was a big night in Nacogdoches over at the Civic Center where the public was invited out to meet the Jacks. The event included a silent auction and a dinner. On hand were the SFA Lumberjacks of course, along with guest speaker…Coach Wade Phillips.

“Well I’m excited to be here for Stephen F Austin you know to see all these players and and you know they have a bright future here,” he said. “Not only sports and football, but education is great here at Stephen F. Austin too.”

Have you had a chance to check out his team in the upcoming season?

I say yeah,” he said. “Colby and I’ve been friends for a long time. His dad Don Carthel is a great guy. So yeah, we keep up and pull for the Lumberjacks.”

SFA Head Coach Colby Carthel added, “yes, it’s the old Meet the Jacks event and we’re fired up to get them out here in front of the public and some of our best fans and boosters are here tonight to meet them and just this is the 2023 SFA football team and a good chance for them to kind of their first appearance out in public and so just a fun event overall for our program.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

