Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Gunfire in Pittsburgh neighborhood prompts evacuations, draws large police response

Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personnel respond to gunfire in the Garfield...
Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personnel respond to gunfire in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Teagan Staudenmeier/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities evacuated neighbors from a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Wednesday after someone reportedly facing eviction began firing from inside a home, with witnesses saying they heard what sounded like hundreds of shots fired.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said its people were trying to serve the eviction notice when the occupant began firing in the city’s Garfield neighborhood. Witnesses reported that hours into the siege, more gunfire erupted after what sounded like hundreds of shots earlier.

Bystanders watch as Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personal respond to gunfire in...
Bystanders watch as Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personal respond to gunfire in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Benjamin B. Braun/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)(AP)

A sergeant leading the eviction notice detail suffered an injury unrelated to gunfire and is doing OK, sheriff’s office spokesman Mike Manko said.

A state police spokesperson said drones were being used. A large number of police and other first responders were at the scene.

The shooting occurred a few blocks from a children’s hospital.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teen expected to survive shooting at Nacogdoches apartments
The death of the Hudson ISD officer who was on duty at Bonner Elementary has been confirmed as...
On-duty death of Hudson ISD officer caused by medical episode
“The hot dry weather is going to only get worse over the course of a few weeks," the sheriff...
Hay baler sparks wildfire in Trinity County
Lufkin police responding to scene of crash.
Lufkin woman dies of injuries 2 days after crash
East Texas counties push for citizens to sign up for the STEAR program
East Texas counties push for qualified residents to use emergency assistance program

Latest News

People walk through a street flooded by the rains of Tropical Storm Franklin in Santo Domingo,...
At least 1 dead, 1 missing as Tropical Storm Franklin batters Dominican Republic
FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led into a courtroom for a hearing, Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder,...
Colorado man accused of killing 10 at supermarket in 2021 is competent for trial, prosecutors say
A man is filing a lawsuit after he claims he found a rat’s foot in his minestrone soup at an...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
The Boppy Newborn Lounger has been linked to infant deaths, according to lawmakers.
Deadly recalled baby products still for sale on Facebook Marketplace despite takedown requests, lawmakers say