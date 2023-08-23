Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

HB 2195 increases punishment for obscured license plates in Texas

House Bill 2195 will raise the punishment for offenders from a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $200, to a fine of $300.
By Tyre White
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas, (KTRE) - In the state of Texas it is illegal to attach or display a license plate on a vehicle that has a covering, coating, protective substance or other material that alters or blocks the letters, numbers or color of the license plate. A new Texas House bill will make the punishment for doing those things even more harsh.

House Bill 2195 will raise the punishment for offenders from a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $200, to a fine of $300, unless the driver has a previous offense which would then raise the fine to $600.

Two or more convictions elevates the offense to a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a maximum $2,000 fine.

Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman said that some drivers just aren’t aware of the law.

“A lot of people don’t really know or understand that you can’t have something covering your license plate. They can receive a ticket for that, but usually an officer will stop the vehicle and point this out to the violator,” Selman said.

Selman said having clear visibility of the license plate is what law enforcement is looking for, and even the covers sold in automotive retail stores aren’t allowed to be displayed while the vehicle is operated.

“What we in law enforcement would like the motoring public to know is that license plate covers that cover up the license plate, that is a violation and that can get you pulled over,” Selman said.

Selman said although displaying the cover is illegal, selling them is fine.

“It’s not against the law for a retailer to sell those, those covers would be reserved for being used at car shows, or any other time while they’re not being operated on the public highway,” Said Selman.

House Bill 2195 will go into effect September 1st.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teen expected to survive shooting at Nacogdoches apartments
The death of the Hudson ISD officer who was on duty at Bonner Elementary has been confirmed as...
On-duty death of Hudson ISD officer caused by medical episode
“The hot dry weather is going to only get worse over the course of a few weeks," the sheriff...
Hay baler sparks wildfire in Trinity County
Lufkin police responding to scene of crash.
Lufkin woman dies of injuries 2 days after crash
East Texas counties push for citizens to sign up for the STEAR program
East Texas counties push for qualified residents to use emergency assistance program

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Wildfire Safety
A small army of firefighters, along with bulldozers and even water carrying planes were called...
Camp Lake Wildfire in Wood County revised to 62-acres, fully contained
UT Tyler Memory Center focuses Alzheimer’s efforts on African Americans with new technology
UT Tyler Memory Center focuses Alzheimer’s efforts on African Americans with new technology
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Hurricane Season Preps
Nacogdoches emergency management offer hurricane preparedness tips
City of Nacogdoches Emergency Management offers hurricane preparedness tips