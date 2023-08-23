Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hudson’s Belt hits go-ahead homer as Jays take down Grayson’s Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays' Brandon Belt watches his ball as he hits a two-run home run off Baltimore...
Toronto Blue Jays' Brandon Belt watches his ball as he hits a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Mike Baumann during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Tuesday in Baltimore. The Blue Jays won 6-3. Blue Jays' Bo Bichette scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (KTRE) - Hudson native Brandon Belt hit a go-ahead home run in the 10th inning to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays’ win came in a start by Baltimore starter and Central Heights alum Grayson Rodriguez. Rodriguez pitched six innings and gave up three runs, eight hits and two walks while striking out five.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez throws to the Toronto Blue Jays during the...
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez throws to the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)

Belt was batting third and was hitless until the 10th-inning game-winner.

The Toronto Blue Jays published the following quote from Belt:

“When you get to this time of year and you’re on the cusp of the playoffs, you’ve got to have urgency. You can’t put pressure on yourself, but that can make you do things you don’t normally do. But you need to have a sense of urgency to go out there and win ballgames now.”

Toronto’s win leaves them a half-game out of the final Wild Card spot. Baltimore’s lead in the AL East dropped to two games over Tampa Bay.

The Baltimore Orioles published the following quotes from Manager Brandon Hyde:

“Belt’s been a really, really good hitter for a long time. He was just looking for a fastball out over the plate, obviously, and got every bit of it.”

“Six innings without his best stuff or his best command, so really happy about that, him figuring things out,” Hyde said about Rodriguez.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

