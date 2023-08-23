More record breaking heat with low-end rain chances finally making a return to east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Another daily record high temperature was set this afternoon at the Angelina County Airport as this brutally hot summer continues across east Texas.

Excessive Heat Warnings will be extended through at least Thursday as dangerous heat levels will be here to stay.

In addition to the heat, we also have Fire Weather Warnings out for all of east Texas through Thursday evening. The combination of breezy conditions, low relative humidity, high heat, and the dry fuels will all factor into an elevated fire threat. Therefore, please take these burn restrictions to heart and report any fires to your local authorities immediately.

Daily record highs temperatures are likely to occur each of the next four days as our daytime highs will be in that 105-109 degree range each day from now through at least this weekend as high pressure still has an influence on our weather.

However, there is some moisture and weak disturbances that will be riding the underbelly of the heat dome the next few days. This will lead to low-end rain chances returning to our forecast for the next several days, giving us a little hope for some raindrops to hit the pavement.

We do not anticipate much rainfall, but anything we can see fall from the sky would be appreciated at this point in time given how dire our drought situation and wildfire threat is quickly becoming in the Piney Woods.

The heat dome will then weaken and retreat to the west by early next week. This should send down a late summer cold front our way, bringing up our odds for getting wet by next Tuesday.

If the front can make it through east Texas, then we would get some heat relief as highs come back down into double digit territory the last few days of August.

