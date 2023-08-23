Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Spear crashes through Texas woman’s car while she’s driving

By KSAT
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - A Texas woman is shaken after a spear crashed through her windshield while she was driving late Sunday night in San Antonio.

Shavone Canales says the spear narrowly missed her and believes someone intentionally hurled it at her car.

“It was a pretty scary event. I was not expecting that,” said Canales.

She never saw it coming, but that frightening surprise came close to causing her some major harm.

“It came in right here, so the spear handle was probably sticking out about that much,” said the victim.

The spear that crashed through her windshield after nine Aug. 20 lodged inches from where she was sitting.

She shared the video she recorded as San Antonio came to collect a five-foot-long hunting tool.

She says she was on her way to a friend’s house at the time passing through the area near FM-1516 and I-10 outside of Converse when out of nowhere her car was hit.

Canales says she had just made her way through this turn-around area when all of a sudden, her window exploded. She has no idea where that spear came from.

Why someone would for that is a question that so far no one can answer.

“I think they’re trying to intentionally hurt somebody. I’m just thankful to be alive because I mean, I have, I have kids,” said Canales.

It will cost her about $400 to make repairs.

Officers have not found the person who threw the spear.

