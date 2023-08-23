Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Trinity County animal shelter sees fewer strays after starting ‘pet fixers’ program

The City of Groveton Holding Pens in Trinity County has only five kennels for strays, but they've avoided euthanizing animals with a pet-fixing program.
By Justin Hardcastle
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - Stray animals that are found within the city limits of Groveton end up at the City of Groveton Holding Pens. The problem is, there are only five kennels.

Groveton Animal Control Specialist Debbie Wilson said that resources can be scarce.

“We have no rescues, we have no way out for these animals, except to go to a rescue. If they don’t get rescued, they will be euthanized. If we get overcrowded, I’ve got five pens here, if I pick up two more, someone has to go.”

A dire issue, but one Groveton has been able to avoid. Even with limited pen spaces, euthanasia is rare.

“With the city of Groveton, very seldom. We try not to euthanize anything,” Wilson said.

And that is in part due to a program called Trinity County Pet Fixers. This program provides free vouchers for citizens to get their pets spayed and neutered for free. Wilson said this is the most effective way to keep stray populations down. And this program has helped cut the stray population nearly in half.

“More cities and counties need to be putting money towards that endeavor,” Wilson said. “Instead of building bigger facilities.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police responding to scene of crash.
Lufkin woman dies of injuries 2 days after crash
The death of the Hudson ISD officer who was on duty at Bonner Elementary has been confirmed as...
On-duty death of Hudson ISD officer caused by medical episode
Spann Wildfire in Shelby County
Spann wildfire size revised to 300 acres in Shelby County
A video shared by a TikTok user shows the 32-year-old singer decked out in a yellow apron...
WATCH: Ed Sheeran works shift at Lego Store at Mall of America
“The hot dry weather is going to only get worse over the course of a few weeks," the sheriff...
Hay baler sparks wildfire in Trinity County

Latest News

East Texas counties push for qualified residents to use emergency assistance program
East Texas counties push for qualified residents to use emergency assistance program
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office believes a man who was the subject of a manhunt Monday night...
Wood County suspect believed to have started fire during manhunt
The trial of a former Smith County deputy constable charged with a 2021 theft while on duty...
Trial begins for former Smith County deputy constable charged with theft
Lufkin police say new technology will help catch criminals and find missing persons.
City of Lufkin approves installment of automated license plate readers on city roadways