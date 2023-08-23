Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Troup native arrested in shooting that left 1 injured in Cherokee County

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been transported to a Tyler after a reported shooting in Cherokee County on Tuesday.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, officer’s were dispatched to a shooting on CR 4625. Upon arrival, the suspect who has been identified as Dylan Bright, 26, of Troup, was still on the scene and was detained. The victim who’s name has not been shared was flows to a Tyler hospital for treatment and reportedly stable at the time.

Initial investigation indicated that Bright shot the victim twice. He has since been charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Cherokee County jail. The cause of the incident remains unknown.

