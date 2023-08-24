Angelina College hosts check presentation as Texas Workforce Commission donates $2.2M in grants

From Press Release

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College on Wednesday hosted a check presentation ceremony, with the Texas Workforce Commission issuing grants totaling nearly $2.2 million to several education entities, including a few East Texas school districts.

As part of the JET (Jobs and Education for Texans) Grant Program, schools received financial support for various program initiatives. AC received a grant for its Electromagnetic Technology program; Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD received a grant for its Registered Nursing program; Nacogdoches ISD received a grant for its Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program; Diboll ISD received three grants to support its Industrial Engineering, Nursing Assistant and Welding programs; and the Windham School District – part of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – received a grant for Commercial Driver’s License, Heavy Equipment Operator and Production Technician.

Bryan Daniel, TWC’s Commissioner Representing the Public, said the grants are “an opportunity for schools and organizations to make an investment into educational and employment opportunities.”

“Ninety-two percent of the jobs in Texas require you to do some kind of training after high school,” Bryan said. “But more than half of the 92 percent just require just some training after high school. What we’ve learned is that with the right equipment in the laboratories, we can have a lot of that training done very quickly in high schools or at a community college. That allows students to immediately enter the work force.”

Angelina College president Dr. Michael Simon deemed Wednesday’s event a “celebration” as the receiving institutions continued to build programs to fit student needs and desires.

“These grants help us all to purchase the technology and equipment for our programs that lead directly to the work force,” Simon said. “They lead to the type of high-tech jobs needed to sustain a family or make a good living.

“We couldn’t be more excited to host such an important event.”

