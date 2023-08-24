Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Bond denied for man charged with capital murder in 11-year-old Pasadena girl’s death

Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, was charged with capital murder in the death of Maria...
Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, was charged with capital murder in the death of Maria Gonzalez. He was arrested in Louisiana and extradited to Texas.(KHOU)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Texas (KWTX) - The man charged in the death of an 11-year-old Pasadena girl was denied bond Thursday morning, according to KHOU.

Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, was charged with capital murder in the death of Maria Gonzalez. He was arrested in Louisiana and extradited to Texas.

The father told police his daughter texted him while he was at work that someone was knocking at their door. He did not hear from his daughter again.

When the father came home later that day, he found his daughter dead under her bed.

“Our investigators also confirmed that the young girl’s body was found inside a plastic trash bag that was placed inside a laundry basket and concealed under a bed inside the home,” police said.

The girl was reportedly sexually assaulted before she was strangled.

Prosecutors said Garcia-Rodriguez voluntarily went to police in Louisiana and denied his involvement in the incident, KHOU reports.

He then changed his story claiming he was forced to sexually assault the girl by two Black men holding him at gunpoint, according to KHOU.

Prosecutors will begin collecting records of Garcia-Rodriguz, including those from his home country of Guatemala which may take months, according to KHOU.

Police say Maria and her father are also from Guatemala and moved into the apartment three months ago. The mother is still in Guatemala.

KHOU says Garcia-Rodriguez’s next court date is Oct. 30.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shearwood Creek Wildfire in Jasper County.
Jasper County Shearwood Creek Wildfire spreads to 3,000 acres; some residents evacuated
Logo
Mandatory evacuations taking place due to Shelby County wildfire
HB 2195 increases punishment for obscured license plates in Texas
HB 2195 increases punishment for obscured license plates in Texas
Teague said not only has the heat made customers hesitant to stop at the truck, but it causes...
Food truck owner navigating battle with East Texas heat
Most needed products for new moms now at Abeldt’s Gaslight Pharmacy

Latest News

Assistant Executive Director of the Texas Association of Sports Officials Bill Theodore
WebXtra: Texas Association of Sports Officials director says referee shortages impact scheduling
Logo
Mandatory evacuations taking place due to Shelby County wildfire
At kick-off time, it could well be 100 degrees for fans in the stands, and at field level, it...
East Texas football teams prepare to compete despite August heat
At kick-off time, it could well be 100 degrees for fans in the stands, and at field level, it...
WebXtra: East Texas football teams prepare to compete despite August heat
Ken Paxton
State Sen. Bryan Hughes cited as potential witness in Ken Paxton impeachment trial