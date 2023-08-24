Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jasper County responders battle 100-acre wildfire; some residents evacuated

Wildfire graphic(Associated Press)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Responders are battling a 100-acre wildfire in the area of County Road 32 in Jasper County near the Angelina County line.

Residents from the Neches River to State Highway 63 on Farm to Market Road 255 are being evacuated at this time. Traffic control points are in place. Jasper County Judge Mark Allen and the sheriff’s office request that all public stay clear of these areas to allow emergency services to adequately respond.

