Lufkin ISD board begins chiseling at budget deficit

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin ISD board met Thursday to discuss how to resolve a budget deficit. They considered possible cuts to a wide range of categories, including expenses related to staffing, capital projects and equipment. Meanwhile, they searched for a way to fund increased security requirements imposed by the state.

The district has actually seen an increase in revenue, board members said, but this increase has not been enough to account for the $5.7 million deficit represented in the budget proposed on Aug. 1.

As Lufkin ISD CFO Charlotte Bynum presented a review of the district’s income and expenses, board members asked if anything “avoidable or excessive” remained.

She answered that $600,000 of the increased expense shown in the 2022-23 budget could be explained by the purchase of three new buses that were delivered in September, vehicles for the ISD police and smart tags. These had been purchased as part of the previous year’s initiative, but their delivery date shifted the expense to the current year. A portion of this expense also came from labor costs.

Bynum next addressed how staffing expenses related to the deficit. With staffing changes, the deficit number could be brought down to $4.4 million. In one case, this meant hiring an LVN instead of an RN as a campus medical officer. The board said they are closely tracking enrollment numbers, which affect staffing, and expect to have a reliable projection by the end of the week. A report from Aug. 23 showed 6,966 currently enrolled, the board said.

“These are not areas where anyone wants to go,” said Lufkin ISD Deputy Superintendent Kurt Stephens. “It’s areas where we’ve done some reconciling.”

Bynum said that, by category, the school’s costs are 81% salaries, 9% contracted maintenance and 5% supplies, with the remainder made up of smaller items.

With staffing changes and some capital projects removed, Bynum said the deficit could be reduced to about $3.3 million. Taken together with a small increase in revenue of $225,000 that has been seen from taxes, this means the deficit could be reduced by 42%, a board member said.

Bynum said some necessary or timely items have been kept in the budget. Funding has been kept for wheelchair desks, repairs for a roof leak at one campus, repairs for a driveway at another and a fueling station for buses (the existing one is 30 years old).

Items requested but removed from the budget included new buses, an insurance buy-down and extra ISD police cars and equipment, Bynum said.

Stephens claimed that some of the items removed will have to be addressed, namely, those related to security. The district was hopeful funding might be received to support the security requirements being imposed by state legislation, but the board said it would be December or January at best before they would know. Stephens said funding for ISD police cars, equipment and fencing must be found.

“We didn’t take that out of the budget saying we’re not going to deal with it,” he clarified, “we just need to determine if it’s part of the operational budget or a one-time project.”

Last year, the board said state funding was received to support an expansive project to improve security for exterior doors, and although they are hopeful, they are not optimistic about similar funding this year. Support for security projects is distributed in two cycles, and Stephens said he is waiting to learn if the district may receive any funding from the later, second cycle.

There are three main projects the district needs to complete for security purposes, quoted to be worth a total of $1.3 million. The first project is to place safety and security film on campus windows, the second is to improve fencing, and the third is hiring more officers.

The district currently has three vacancies for campus police officers, and Stephens said they want to hire six more in addition to those. However, he said they will be lucky to find one or two actual hires. They would like to have three officers at each campus, but “there’s a reality,” Stephens said, where it’s difficult to find hires to meet that demand.

School board member Kristi Gay summarized the plan, “We’re talking about three at the high shool, three at the middle school, 12 other campuses with one each, so we would end up with a police force of 18 officers.”

She remarked on how the pace of police hires has increased.

“When I first came on the board, we had maybe four or five, and every year, we’ve had a couple more officers,” Gay said. Another board member pointed out that the current proposal would represent a 40% increase in the number of officers.

“This is just another example that everyone agrees we want safer campuses,” Gay said, “and everyone agrees this is a good way to ensure that, but the state says, not only that, we’re making it a requirement, but they provide no funding for operational budget to make it possible.... We chose to do this because we believed it was good for our district to do, and we chose to absorb that, but this last chunk is going to be a big thing for everyone to absorb.”

The board said they hope some part of officers’ salaries can be offset with a grant, but neither the plan for funding nor the expense projections are as solid as they would like.

“I think we’re all very happy with what we’ve accomplished so far, but I don’t think any of us are satisfied,” Stephens said. “There will be work continuing this next week to reduce it to an even greater level. We’re here to do the work.”

The board said they are looking to apply any reduction strategies they find this year to future budgets as well.

