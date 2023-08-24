More daily record highs are likely with a slight chance of rain back in play for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Angelina County Airport shattered another daily record high earlier today. The previous record high was 104 back in 2011 and we were already at that mark in the two o’clock hour this afternoon.

The only bit of good news for today is that for the first time in what seems like forever, we did have a few showers and isolated thunderstorms pop-up on First Alert Radar Network.

Any ongoing rain activity will quickly dry up as we head toward sundown in the seven o’clock hour this evening, giving way to a partly cloudy, sultry night ahead with lows around 80-degrees.

Excessive Heat Warnings will be extended through at least Friday as dangerous heat levels will be here to stay.

In addition to the heat, we also have Fire Weather Warnings out for all of east Texas through Friday evening. The combination of low relative humidity, high heat, and the dry fuels will all factor into an elevated fire threat. Therefore, please take these burn restrictions to heart and report any fires to your local authorities immediately.

Daily record highs temperatures are likely to occur each of the next three days as our daytime highs will be in that 105-109 degree range each day from now through at least this weekend as high pressure still has an influence on our weather.

However, there is some moisture and weak disturbances that will be riding the underbelly of the heat dome the next few days.

We do not anticipate much rainfall, but anything we can see fall from the sky would be appreciated at this point in time given how dire our drought situation and wildfire threat is quickly becoming in the Piney Woods.

Some better signs of heat relief come our way next week as the infamous heat dome will weaken and retreat to the west by early next week. This should send down a late summer cold front our way, bringing up our odds for getting wet on Monday and Tuesday.

If the front can make it all the way through east Texas, then we would get some heat relief as highs come back down into double digit territory the last few days of August.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.