Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce president announces resignation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The president of the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that he will retire from his position by the end of 2023.

“I have had the privilege to serve as president and CEO of the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce for over seven years. I can honestly say that in my 45-plus year career this has been the most enjoyable period of my professional life,” C. Wayne Mitchell said.

Mitchell’s last day will be Friday, Dec. 29.

Prior to joining the Chamber in 2016, Mitchell owned and operated ProdComm, a Public Affairs firm in Augusta, Maine, representing several non-profits and industries.

“I have concluded that this is the appropriate time for me to step down. The timing of this decision should give the Chamber Leadership ample opportunity to plan for the transition. It has been an honor to represent the businesses in Nacogdoches County. I have been blessed to work with 8 incredible Chamber Board Chairs and Boards of Directors,” Mitchell said.

The chamber’s board chairman praised Mitchell’s leadership.

“Wayne has been a pivotal part of the Nacogdoches Chamber. His experience and knowledge has guided the chamber in a direction that will only lead to a more successful chamber, therefore resulting in a better position for Nacogdoches and our business community,” Chairman of the Board Dustin Beavers said. “We are blessed to have an awesome staff at the chamber and a great board of directors. We will immediately begin the process to locate and hire our next CEO by the end of this year.”

