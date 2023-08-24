Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson says to follow ‘5 Ps’ for wildfire safety

The "Five Ps" include pets, prescriptions, passports and documents, personal items, and priceless items.
By Justin Hardcastle
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
East Texas (KTRE) - This summers drought has made conditions favorable for wildfires. With at least 28 of them reported in East Texas according to Texas A&M Forest Service. Sean Dungan with Texas A&M Forest Service assures us, there are steps that can be taken by everyone.

“Our main message is to just be prepared. And that means taking care of your property and anything that may cause a spark. That could be outdoor grills, it could be welding equipment, could be agricultural equipment. It could be roadside starts from trailers dragging chains, or parking on dry grass with your vehicle, that can be hot and catch grass on fire. Also, abide by the burn bans,” Dungan said.

Following rules is one thing, but what about if a fire is on your doorstep? Well Dungan told us there is a solution for that as well. And it’s called the five Ps.

It starts with grabbing pets and people in your house. Prescription meds and medical supplies are next. After that make sure to grab important documents, personal items, and finally priceless items that can’t be replaced.

Along with the five Ps, being mindful about the area around your property can help. Keep roofs clear of dead grass, the gutters too, they can dry out fast. Lawn furniture too, while it can be metal framed, those cushions can catch fire.

Following these steps can help you keep your loved ones safe this wildfire season.

