Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting our day off in the 70s to lower 80s again on this very warm morning. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today as temperatures rocket up to a dangerous range of 103-109° with heat indices reaching upwards of 110°+ in some areas. Excessive Heat Warnings and Red Flag Warnings remain in effect for today, so please take care of yourselves in this heat, but also please be very mindful of any sparks you may create and report any smoke or fire you see immediately. Temperatures for our Friday will be very hot as well, although we should not be as close to 110° unlike today. Some relief is finally in sight as a few weak upper-level disturbances could bring a few showers or thunderstorms to potions of East Texas on Friday. Not a guarantee, but something certainly worth looking out for, especially if you are planning on attending any high school football games. Limited rain chances are expected to continue for our Saturday as a cold front inches south of the I-30 corridor. This weak cold front will likely not budge much on Sunday but should still be close enough to potentially send some scattered rain our way in addition to our weak overhead disturbances. Come Monday, our cold front finally begins to slowly push into East Texas, although many will still hit 100° at the very least. An end to this latest stretch of triple digits could arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday as many should only be able to warm into the upper 90s. No way to tell how long this break will be, so lets look forward to some “not so hot” heat next week while we stay cool today and tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.