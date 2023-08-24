Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Washington Correspondent Josh Rultenberg discusses charges Trump faces in Georgia

Washington Correspondent Josh Rultenberg discusses the charges former president Donald Trump is facing in Georgia.
By Devyn Shea
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - Washington Correspondent Josh Rultenberg discusses the charges former president Donald Trump is facing in Georgia. He says there are 13 charges, and the largest of those is based on the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). Trump has been accused of being the “ringleader” of an illegal crime scheme to overturn the results of an election in Georgia, Rultenberg said. He also explained the other charges.

