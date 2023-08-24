Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Fire tornado whirls over Canadian lake

“These fire whirls are vertically oriented, intensely rotating columns of gas and flame,” the...
“These fire whirls are vertically oriented, intensely rotating columns of gas and flame,” the wildfire service stated.(Credit: BC Wildfire Service/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LILLOOET, British Columbia (KLTV) - A combination of high fire intensity and strong winds created what the British Columbia wildfire service has called an incredibly rare “fire tornado.”

The fire tornado appeared last Thursday night near a small town in western Canada called Lillooet. Last week, a cold front passed through the province following several days of hot, dry weather, the wildfire service said.

Between 3 and 6 a.m., strong winds caused the Downton Lake wildfire to grow and intensify, with relative humidity of 14 percent at 4 a.m., which the wildfire service said is incredibly rare to see overnight. There was also a reduced dew point (a measure of how much moisture is in the air) of -11C, a significant drop, 20C lower than the day before the cold front.

With these conditions, the fire reached intensities that hadn’t been seen even during the day, authorities said. As shown in the video, the strong winds caused a fire whirl (otherwise known as a fire tornado) over Gun Lake.

“These fire whirls are vertically oriented, intensely rotating columns of gas and flame,” the wildfire service stated. Another important factor in the formation of these whirls is vorticity, a measure of the atmosphere’s tendency to spin or rotate. The complex terrain, downslope winds and impact of the passing cold front provided the necessary conditions to form the fire tornado.

Learn more about fire weather here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Bright’s mother witnessed Bright shoot his...
Woman called police after son shot father in Cherokee County
Lufkin police say new technology will help catch criminals and find missing persons.
City of Lufkin approves installment of automated license plate readers on city roadways
Jasper man arrested in connection with convenience store armed robbery
HB 2195 increases punishment for obscured license plates in Texas
HB 2195 increases punishment for obscured license plates in Texas
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County sheriff undergoes successful double lung transplant

Latest News

FILE - The sign for a T-Mobile store is seen, Jan. 30, 2023, in Pittsburgh. T-Mobile plans to...
T-Mobile will lay off 5,000 employees, or about 7% of its workforce, in the coming weeks
FILE - Emperor penguin chicks stand together in Antarctica on Dec. 21, 2005. The loss of ice in...
Loss of Antarctic ice hurting survival of emperor penguin chicks, study says
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
Gunfire at a California biker bar kills 3 people, plus suspected shooter, and wounds 5 others
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead after a plane crash outside Moscow
Haylie Burg said she found more than 100 dead salamanders in piles across her garage.
More than 100 dead salamanders discovered in woman’s garage