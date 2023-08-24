Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston firemen rescue dog locked outside on balcony in extreme heat

On Monday, authorities rescued a dog that had been locked out on a balcony in the summer heat while the owner was away. Credit: Houston SPCA / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, authorities rescued a dog that had been locked out on a balcony in the summer heat while the owner was away.

Authorities said the dog was left without water and had no way to get back into the shelter of the apartment. Firemen used ladders to reach the balcony, and two men carefully lifted the dog down to the ground. The dog is now receiving veterinary care, according to the Houston SPCA.

HB 2195 increases punishment for obscured license plates in Texas
Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson says to follow '5 Ps' for wildfire safety
