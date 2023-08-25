Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
6-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike

According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near Champion around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a 21-year-old driver hit him.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike in Toledo around 7:30 Thursday night.

According to Toledo police officials, the child was taken to a hospital in the area to be treated for serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police said a crash investigator responded to the scene.

The 21-year-old driver was not charged.

No other details about the incident were provided.

