655 inmates evacuated following fire at TDCJ Unit in Huntsville

A fire broke out at the TDCJ Huntsville Unit early Friday morning.
A fire broke out at the TDCJ Huntsville Unit early Friday morning.(KBTX)
By Karla Castillo and Julia Potts
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A large fire started at Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facility in Huntsville around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

It happened at the Walls Unit in the 800 block of 12th Street.

During a media briefing around 7 a.m., Huntsville Fire Department Chief Greg Mathis said the fire was still active, but under control.

Fire crews from multiple agencies were called to help, including the Huntsville Fire Department, Montgomery County ESD 1, Walker County ESD 2, Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, Riverside Volunteer Fire Department and Dodge Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews are expected to be at the scene through the day. Mathis said the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted.

When asked during a media briefing if he thought an inmate started the fire, Huntsville Fire Chief Greg Mathis said, “I have no information to confirm that in any way.”

Mathis followed up by saying they were still trying to get the fire under control.

Authorities believe the attic of the west building and the attic on the third floor of the administration building have been impacted by the fire.

Approximately 655 inmates have been evacuated and taken to a secure location in the facility, according to Amanda Hernandez, communications director for TDCJ.

That number was first reported as 320.

“The first number was just our initial number and then I believe we just had to evacuate another area for precaution,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez said the inmates, if needed, will be transferred to other units throughout Texas. It’s unknown if they will need to transfer anyone right now.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

