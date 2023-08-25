Another record setting weekend lies ahead, but heat relief is on the way next week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Angelina County Airport shattered another daily record high earlier today. It was also our 40th-100-degree day, adding to our annual total this year.

The only bit of good news for today is that we did have a few showers and isolated thunderstorms pop-up on First Alert Radar Network. The coverage is not great, but at least there is something on radar to give a few residents a little hope for their lawns and gardens to get a quick drink of water.

Any ongoing rain activity will quickly dry up as we head toward sundown in the seven o’clock hour this evening, giving way to partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions for week one of high school football in the Red Zone.

Excessive Heat Warnings will be extended through at least Saturday as dangerous heat levels will be here to stay.

Daily record highs temperatures are likely to occur both days this weekend as our daytime highs top out around 105 on Saturday and 107 on Sunday.

However, there is some moisture and weak disturbances that will be riding the underbelly of the heat dome the next few days. This will lead to low-end rain chances remaining in our forecast this weekend.

Some better signs of heat relief come our way by Sunday evening and on Monday as the infamous heat dome will weaken and retreat to the west by early next week. This should send down a late summer cold front our way, bringing up our odds for getting wet during this time frame.

Rain chances will go up starting Sunday evening and will peak at around 40% on Monday as that frontal boundary works its way southward through deep east Texas.

Behind the frontal passage, winds will shift back to the north. This will lead to drier air, lower humidity, and most importantly, more seasonal temperatures making a welcome return to our part of the state.

This will lead to daytime highs coming back down into double digit territory from Tuesday through Friday, with highs in the middle-to-upper 90′s.

