Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Dallas hosts Austin in Western Conference action

Dallas hosts Austin in Western Conference action
(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Austin FC (9-10-5, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (8-9-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Dallas -102, Austin FC +261, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Austin in conference action.

Dallas is 7-7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 5-0-0 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

Austin is 7-10-4 against Western Conference opponents. Sebastian Driussi leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the league with eight goals. Austin has scored 35.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. Austin won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has scored 10 goals for Dallas. Bernard Kamungo has two goals over the last 10 games.

Driussi has scored eight goals with three assists for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 1-6-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 2.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Austin: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured).

Austin: Leo Vaisanen (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The Shearwood Creek Wildfire in Jasper County.
Jasper County Shearwood Creek Wildfire spreads to 3,000 acres; some residents evacuated
Logo
Mandatory evacuations taking place due to Shelby County wildfire
HB 2195 increases punishment for obscured license plates in Texas
HB 2195 increases punishment for obscured license plates in Texas
Teague said not only has the heat made customers hesitant to stop at the truck, but it causes...
Food truck owner navigating battle with East Texas heat
Most needed products for new moms now at Abeldt’s Gaslight Pharmacy

Latest News

FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines pilots ratify a new contract that includes big pay raises and bonuses
In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with...
Drag artists and LGBTQ+ activities sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances
Texas Police Lights
8 more people charged in kidnapping of migrants that ended in Houston shooting
Dallas Wings
Loyd leads Seattle against Dallas Wings after 26-point game
This is a 2023 photo of Ronald Jones of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. (AP Photo)
Cowboys running back Ronald Jones gets 2-game suspension for violation on performance-enhancers