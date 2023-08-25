Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas football teams prepare to compete despite August heat

As White Oak High School prepares for its home opener against Troup, Athletic Director Michael Ludlow says they are prepared to play in the heat.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - As East Texas Friday night football begins, the August heat will play a factor in the stands and on the field.

At kick-off time, it could well be 100 degrees for fans in the stands, and at field level, it could be much hotter. Out of safety, many districts are making plans for frequent stoppages in play by officials to allow players to cool down and hydrate.

Some coaches are looking at “platooning” squads so that players do not spend too much time in action.

As White Oak High School prepares for its home opener against Troup, Athletic Director Michael Ludlow says the Roughneck staff and trainers have done everything they can to prepare to play in the heat.

Chapel Hill coach discusses importance of scheduling tough opener