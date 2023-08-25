East Texas football teams prepare to compete despite August heat

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - As East Texas Friday night football begins, the August heat will play a factor in the stands and on the field.

At kick-off time, it could well be 100 degrees for fans in the stands, and at field level, it could be much hotter. Out of safety, many districts are making plans for frequent stoppages in play by officials to allow players to cool down and hydrate.

Some coaches are looking at “platooning” squads so that players do not spend too much time in action.

As White Oak High School prepares for its home opener against Troup, Athletic Director Michael Ludlow says the Roughneck staff and trainers have done everything they can to prepare to play in the heat.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.