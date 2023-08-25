Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ERCOT requests conservation Friday afternoon

ERCOT is asking Texas to conserve energy from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday
ERCOT is asking Texas to conserve energy from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday
By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking residents to conserve electricity use due to low wind-power generation and high demand.

ERCOT says they avoided emergency operations Thursday due to the conservation efforts by Texas residents and businesses, combined with rainfall in the Houston area, improved wind conditions and additional grid reliability tools.

ERCOT is not currently experiencing emergency conditions at this time, but forecasts are showing a potential to enter emergency operations Friday evening. They’re requesting all Texans conserve energy from 3-9 p.m.

ERCOT is asking all government agencies, including city and county offices, to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

View real-time grid and market conditions here.

ERCOT set a new, all-time, unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW on Aug. 10, 2023.

Energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.

