Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’ve got a warm and muggy start for our Friday with temperatures once again ranging in the 70s to lower 80s. Expect another very hot day with highs topping off anywhere from 102°-105° with even higher heat index values. If you are planning on attending any high school football games today, please be very mindful of just how hot it will likely be, with many folks seeing temps still close to 100° by kick-off. There is some good news in the forecast for today, as isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours before skies dry back up after sunset. Very hot afternoons and limited rain chances will continue into the weekend, but a bigger shake up is still expected thanks to a cold front arriving late on Sunday! This cold front will slowly push though ETX Sunday night and through the day Monday, likely leading to better rain chances across East Texas as we start out the new work week. The best news in this forecast is that highs for most of East Texas are expected to remain BELOW 100° on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week! There is certainly a light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s get there safely and in one piece. Y’all stay cool today!

