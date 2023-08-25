WATCH: Hot air balloon lands on i nterstate 91 In Vermont Without Injury To Passengers

Vermont, TMX) - The pilot of a hot air balloon is earning high marks for safely landing next to a busy Vermont highway after the aircraft stalled mid-flight on Wednesday night, according to officials and a report.

The balloon, carrying a handful of passengers, touched down on the median of Interstate-91 as it was getting dark around 8 p.m., local authorities said, according to the Valley News.

The quick-thinking pilot, identified as Chris Ritland who runs Quechee Balloon Rides, had no other safe landing options besides the interstate, the Hartford, Vermont Fire Department reportedly said.

