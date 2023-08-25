Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Hot air balloon lands on i nterstate 91 In Vermont Without Injury To Passengers

Content provided by TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vermont, TMX) - The pilot of a hot air balloon is earning high marks for safely landing next to a busy Vermont highway after the aircraft stalled mid-flight on Wednesday night, according to officials and a report.

The balloon, carrying a handful of passengers, touched down on the median of Interstate-91 as it was getting dark around 8 p.m., local authorities said, according to the Valley News.

The quick-thinking pilot, identified as Chris Ritland who runs Quechee Balloon Rides, had no other safe landing options besides the interstate, the Hartford, Vermont Fire Department reportedly said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shearwood Creek Wildfire in Jasper County.
Jasper County Shearwood Creek Wildfire spreads to 3,000 acres; some residents evacuated
Logo
Mandatory evacuations taking place due to Shelby County wildfire
HB 2195 increases punishment for obscured license plates in Texas
HB 2195 increases punishment for obscured license plates in Texas
Teague said not only has the heat made customers hesitant to stop at the truck, but it causes...
Food truck owner navigating battle with East Texas heat
Most needed products for new moms now at Abeldt’s Gaslight Pharmacy

Latest News

File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Solid economy could require additional rate hikes from Fed to further slow inflation, Powell says
Russian servicemen inspect a part of a crashed private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver...
Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Group leader
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
West Virginia can restrict abortion pill sales, judge rules, despite FDA approval that it’s safe
Watson Calhoun enjoys a snow day in the middle of summer.
Terminally ill 4-year-old boy enjoys Christmas in August with snow, thanks to community’s help