Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress

Postal officials said the package was “disposed at the post office per instructions from the shipper.”
By Marissa Sulek and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) - An East Nashville woman said she ordered a bridal dress online, but it was never delivered. She found out the post office near her threw it out.

“I told them I was going to go to the news, and they said, ‘Ok, cool. Have a nice day,’” Kristin Lattrel said.

She’s lived in the same East Nashville home with the bright orange door for seven years. It’s a house that’s hard to miss, but she said this month she’s missed multiple packages from the U.S. Postal Service. They either got delivered to addresses in other cities or she gets incorrect mail in her own box.

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.(Source: WSMV)

“And the final straw was I ordered a dress for my upcoming bridal shower, and for some reason it was under ‘undeliverable’ even though I got mail that day,” Lattrel said. “It was an expensive dress that they just threw away. I could get no one to talk to me.”

Lattrel said the problem stems from the post office on Woodland Street. She said she went there to talk with a manager, but with no luck, she filed claims.

“You trust that your packages are going to be delivered, and then they don’t,” she said. “And then you have to spend ... you know it’s a full-time job tracking them down.”

Lattrel made multiple claims on the dress package but never got a clear answer from the postal service. They did say in an email the package was disposed at the post office per instructions from the shipper.

The U.S. Postal Service said in a statement: “All mail and packages deserve proper care and handling as they move through our system. Postal officials conducted a thorough review and determined that proper procedures were followed in the handling of this package. The Postal Service had been in contact with the customer directly in an attempt to reach a resolution. We remain committed to providing our customers with the outstanding service they deserve and expect from the Postal Service.”

For Lattrel, the responses she continues to get doesn’t sit well.

“What if you’re waiting on a check or medication or something really important that you are trusting the post office to get to you?” she asked.

At this point, she said she came to her own resolution.

“I stopped having my packages delivered here,” Lattrel said. “I have them sent to another person’s house and just, no one can help me. I feel like they don’t take responsibility for anything.”

The post office said the sender of the package did not pay forwarding costs, and the post office was instructed to dispose of it. Their advice for customers is to make sure companies pay those up front.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shearwood Creek Wildfire in Jasper County.
Jasper County Shearwood Creek Wildfire spreads to 3,000 acres; some residents evacuated
Logo
Mandatory evacuations taking place due to Shelby County wildfire
HB 2195 increases punishment for obscured license plates in Texas
HB 2195 increases punishment for obscured license plates in Texas
Teague said not only has the heat made customers hesitant to stop at the truck, but it causes...
Food truck owner navigating battle with East Texas heat
Most needed products for new moms now at Abeldt’s Gaslight Pharmacy

Latest News

File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Solid economy could require additional rate hikes from Fed to further slow inflation, Powell says
This photo provided by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture...
Biden and Harris will meet with the King family on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
5 people die after a Michigan storm with 75 mph winds downs trees and power lines
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Louisiana refinery; evacuation ordered for people nearby
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. Auto...
Auto workers vote overwhelmingly to let union leaders call strikes against Detroit companies