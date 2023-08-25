Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Multiple East Texas cities break record single-day high temperatures

Record high temperature graphic
Record high temperature graphic(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Three East Texas cities have broken their respective record high temperatures for Aug. 24.

Extreme heat and dangerous wildfires have plagued the East Texas area this summer, and Thursday has been no different. Tyler, Longview, and Lufkin have broken their record high temperature for Aug. 24.

  • Tyler hit 108 degrees Thursday breaking the record of 105 set in 2011, a year also known for a severely hot and dry summer.
  • Longview hit 107 degrees, breaking a record of 104 set all the way back in 1948.
  • Lufkin hit 108 degrees, breaking their record of 104 set in 2011.

The all-time record high temperature in Tyler was 110 degrees, Longview 113, and Lufkin 110.

Thursday is the 14th day in the month of August that at least one reporting station has broken or tied a record high temperature. East Texas residents should remember to keep safe practices in mind when outdoors in this extreme heat, including staying hydrated and limiting time in the sun. Burn bans remain in place for many counties throughout the area.

Record high temperature graphic
Record high temperature graphic(KLTV Staff)

