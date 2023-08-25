Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Report: 49ers to trade QB Trey Lance to Cowboys

Trey Lance
Trey Lance(AP PHOTO)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SAN FRANCISCO, California (KLTV) - According to a report by NFL.com, the San Francisco 49ers are in the process of trading quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys. The report states that the Cowboys will give the 49ers a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Lance.

NFL.com reports that Lance had previously been announced as the 49ers’ No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart.

Source: NFL.com

