Texas Association of Sports Officials director says referee shortages impact scheduling

Assistant Executive Director of the Texas Association of Sports Officials Bill Theodore discusses official shortages as the football season kicks off.
By JD Conte
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Assistant Executive Director of the Texas Association of Sports Officials Bill Theodore discusses the ongoing issue of official shortages as the high school football season kicks off. He said 16 games in the Fort Worth region were moved from Friday to Thursday due to shortages. East Texas is also short on referees, he said, as those assigned to the region cover large geographical areas with many games.

