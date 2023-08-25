Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Timpson powers over Beckville 50-13

Timpson would continue to outscore Beckville in the second half and go on to win 50-13.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - It would be another meeting between these two East Texas rivals. The Timpson Bears would have the advantage playing at home, but have the disadvantage of not having superstar Terry Bussey on the field, as he sat out the game resting his knee after having surgery on it last spring.

His replacement JJ Garner said early in the Bears first drive, “don’t worry, I got this,” after a big gain here on the quarterback keeper.

On the very next drive Garner would show that, just like Bussey, he can also throw as he made a nice reception to Colton Carroll who made a nice spin to fight and power himself to inside the 15 giving the Bears an opportunity to score early in the game.

The Bearcats would get pushed back on a penalty, but Garner again with a quarterback keeper would get Timpson inside the 10 setting up first and goal.

On the next play Vosky Howard found the corner of the endzone and got the Bears on the board for their first score.

Early in the second quarter Timpson would make a good run as Garner connected to number three Amare Bruton who gets it to inside the five.

First and goal, Timpson added to their lead when Garner once again marches into the endzone. They would lead at the half 22-6.

Timpson would continue to outscore Beckville in the second half and go on to win 50-13.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shearwood Creek Wildfire in Jasper County.
Jasper County Shearwood Creek Wildfire spreads to 2,000 acres; some residents evacuated
HB 2195 increases punishment for obscured license plates in Texas
HB 2195 increases punishment for obscured license plates in Texas
Logo
Mandatory evacuations taking place due to Shelby County wildfire
Lufkin police say new technology will help catch criminals and find missing persons.
City of Lufkin approves installment of automated license plate readers on city roadways
According the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Bright’s mother witnessed Bright shoot his...
Woman called police after son shot father in Cherokee County

Latest News

Gilmer Head Coach Alan Metzel joins Red Zone Preview
Red Zone Preview Week 1
WATCH: Gilmer’s Cadon Tennison makes 40-yard dash for TD against Mexia
Gilmer coach says quarterback is healthy, poised
Chapel Hill coach discusses importance of scheduling tough opener
Chapel Hill coach discusses importance of scheduling tough opener
Red Zone Top 10: Carthage Bulldogs take number 1
Red Zone Top 10: Carthage Bulldogs take number 1