Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Ukrainian Independence Day Rally hosted at Texas A&M

Ukrainian Independence Day Rally
Ukrainian Independence Day Rally(KBTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The war in Ukraine continues overseas.

Thursday, community members came together on Texas A&M University’s campus to show solidarity at the Ukrainian Independence Day Rally.

There was food, crafts, music and more.

The Texas A&M Ukrainian Club President says this day is essential to show support both in the U.S. and abroad.

”We are a relatively new club and we wanted to expose ourselves to both Ukrainian and American students here; students, professors, faculty,” said Volodymyr Ploskanych, Ukrainian Club President. “We also wanted to show there is a presence here of the Ukrainian community.”

Independence Day of Ukraine is celebrated on August 24 in commemoration of the Declaration of Independence of 1991.

“Please support Ukraine,” said Andrew Syvyk, a research scientist at Texas A&M. “If you cannot support with money, pray. If you don’t pray, just think about it.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shearwood Creek Wildfire in Jasper County.
Jasper County Shearwood Creek Wildfire spreads to 3,000 acres; some residents evacuated
Logo
Mandatory evacuations taking place due to Shelby County wildfire
HB 2195 increases punishment for obscured license plates in Texas
HB 2195 increases punishment for obscured license plates in Texas
Teague said not only has the heat made customers hesitant to stop at the truck, but it causes...
Food truck owner navigating battle with East Texas heat
Most needed products for new moms now at Abeldt’s Gaslight Pharmacy

Latest News

Assistant Executive Director of the Texas Association of Sports Officials Bill Theodore
WebXtra: Texas Association of Sports Officials director says referee shortages impact scheduling
Logo
Mandatory evacuations taking place due to Shelby County wildfire
At kick-off time, it could well be 100 degrees for fans in the stands, and at field level, it...
East Texas football teams prepare to compete despite August heat
At kick-off time, it could well be 100 degrees for fans in the stands, and at field level, it...
WebXtra: East Texas football teams prepare to compete despite August heat
Ken Paxton
State Sen. Bryan Hughes cited as potential witness in Ken Paxton impeachment trial