Ukrainian Independence Day Rally hosted at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The war in Ukraine continues overseas.

Thursday, community members came together on Texas A&M University’s campus to show solidarity at the Ukrainian Independence Day Rally.

There was food, crafts, music and more.

The Texas A&M Ukrainian Club President says this day is essential to show support both in the U.S. and abroad.

”We are a relatively new club and we wanted to expose ourselves to both Ukrainian and American students here; students, professors, faculty,” said Volodymyr Ploskanych, Ukrainian Club President. “We also wanted to show there is a presence here of the Ukrainian community.”

Independence Day of Ukraine is celebrated on August 24 in commemoration of the Declaration of Independence of 1991.

“Please support Ukraine,” said Andrew Syvyk, a research scientist at Texas A&M. “If you cannot support with money, pray. If you don’t pray, just think about it.”

