WATCH: Irving police officer wrangles illegal pet snake over eight feet long

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IRVING, Texas (TMX) - On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the Irving Police Department received a call that a snake was loose in an Irving parking lot.

A Facebook post from the Irving police department reads, “Our officers have many hidden talents. Officer Burres is our snake whisperer. His hidden talent is handling any wildlife call that may come our way, especially the snake calls. He’s captured numerous snakes in places they shouldn’t have been. In this instance, a call came in that someone couldn’t get into their car because of this mighty snake. Ms. Bonnie slithered away from home but was luckily found and safely picked up by Irving Animal Services. Great work, Officer Burres! Did you know snakes over six feet long are illegal in Irving? Due to Ms. Bonnie measuring over eight feet she will be finding a new home at a wildlife rehabilitation sanctuary.”

