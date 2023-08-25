WATCH: Orphaned puma cubs find new home at Philadelphia Zoo

From TMX

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania - The Philadelphia Zoo in Pennsylvania has adopted two orphaned puma cubs from Washington state.

The cubs arrived at the zoo on July 7. The sibling cubs — a boy and a girl about 20 weeks old — rescued in Kalama, Washington, in June, were initially cared for by wildlife experts at the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), said Philadelphia Zoo in a press release.

A landowner in the Kalama area had contacted the fish and wildlife department to report that they had repeatedly photographed the cubs on their trail cameras and that no adult pumas were seen, the agency told USA TODAY.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.